Featured
Some customers in Essex, Kent still without power after wind storm
Downed tree branches cause problems at Windermere between Niagara & Richmond in Windsor, Ont. (Photo courtesy of John Foot)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, March 9, 2017 9:50AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, March 9, 2017 10:04AM EST
About 3,300 Hydro One customers in southern Ontario are still without power, while about 60,000 customers have had power restored.
About 8,600 customers across the province are without power due to the high winds on Wednesday, including in Kent and Essex Counties.
Hydro says there are a number of damaged poles making restoration more difficult.
About 265 employees are working on restoring power.
Wind gusts were reported in some locations in southwestern Ontario in the 100 kilometre per hour range. This has caused multiple outages to both the high voltage and distribution system, Hydro One says.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.