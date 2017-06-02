

CTV Windsor





Some Canadian volunteers for the Detroit Grand Prix were denied entry at U.S. Customs and sent back to Windsor.

A spokesperson from U.S. Customs and Border Protection says officers were unclear what the volunteers were going to do at the event.

Ken Hammond tells CTV News the miscommunication led to concerns by the U.S. Customs officers.

Hammond says its important people clearly state their intent - that they are crossing for unpaid volunteer work.

Otherwise Hammond says officers will think people are coming for paid positions without documentation- taking work away from U. S. citizens.