Some Canadian volunteers for Detroit Grand Prix denied entry at U.S. Customs
Drivers hit the track at the Detroit Grand Prix in Belle Isle, Mich., on Friday, June 2, 2017. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)2017
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, June 2, 2017 4:08PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 2, 2017 4:12PM EDT
Some Canadian volunteers for the Detroit Grand Prix were denied entry at U.S. Customs and sent back to Windsor.
A spokesperson from U.S. Customs and Border Protection says officers were unclear what the volunteers were going to do at the event.
Ken Hammond tells CTV News the miscommunication led to concerns by the U.S. Customs officers.
Hammond says its important people clearly state their intent - that they are crossing for unpaid volunteer work.
Otherwise Hammond says officers will think people are coming for paid positions without documentation- taking work away from U. S. citizens.
