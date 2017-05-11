

CTV Windsor





Some residents in Amherstburg are concerned about the potential fate of a town landmark.

Council will debate the River Canard Bridge at its May 23 meeting.

The town has set aside about $350,000 for the project. But a request for proposals suggests the restoration of the bridge on Essex County Road 8 would cost a lot more.

Council will review three options -- repair the bridge, build a new modern bridge or rebuild the bow-string arch bridge with the same features to MTO standards .

The town has already heard from some residents, who want to preserve the architectural heritage of the bridge that was originally built in 1937.

Essex County spent nearly $500,000 for rehabilitation work on the bridge last summer. The work included concrete replacement on 22 vertical supports.