

CTV Windsor





Windsor Regional Hospital officials are warning visitors and patients about a strict smoking ban that will be in place on hospital property next year.

Representatives from the hospital and the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit discussed the impact of smoking on and around hospital grounds, ahead of strict provincial legislation which comes into force Jan. 1, 2018.

That legislation will make it illegal to smoke anywhere on hospital property.

Violators are subject to fine of $305 for a first offence.

According to the health unit, tobacco is the top cause of preventable disease and death in Ontario, killing 36 Ontarians everyday.



Team Clean, a group of volunteers under the guidance of local pharmacist Ved Uppal, will soon begin their fourth WRH outdoor clean up event to remind us all about the importance of taking pride in our environment.