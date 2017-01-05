Featured
Smoke alarm helps Leamington family escape fire
Leamington fire fighters say a working smoke alarm woke three people out their sleep when an early morning fire broke out in their home.
Crews responded to a call in their 400 block of Mersea Road 3 just before 2 a.m.
Investigators says the cause was electrical causing minor damage.
Fire officials say the three people were able to put the fire out before crews arrived.
