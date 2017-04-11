Featured
Small business grants to improve local neighbourhoods
United Way
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, April 11, 2017
The United Way and Economic Development Corporation in Windsor-Essex are teaming up to improve local neighbourhoods.
The organizations have created neighbourhood small business grants encouraging entrepreneurs to set up shop in what members call priority neighbourhoods.
Through consultations, the United Way found some neighbourhoods struggling for overall vitality need a greater presence of small business opportunities.
The partnership will allow four grants, each worth $5,000 to be awarded this year.
Applications are available until July 1.
