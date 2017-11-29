

Angelo Aversa, CTV Windsor





Taxes are going up in Amherstburg, but not by as much as previously anticipated.

The town treasurer reports the tax rate increase will be 1.69 per cent next year, following the town's two day 2018 budget meeting.

That's a little over $54 a year, on a home assessed at $200,000, when you factor in the anticipated increases to the school board and County budgets.

Council initially started the process with a proposed rate hike of two per cent.

The lower rate comes as a result of eliminating wish list items, like a full time communications officers.

But Council did include $2-million to upgrade Creek Road.

Council is also setting aside $40,000 for the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society to start offering dog control services in Amherstburg next year.

The budget is expected to receive final approval on Dec. 11.