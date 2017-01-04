

CTV Windsor





It was once known as the murder capital of the U.S., but Detroit police believe they have a better handle on the city's homicide rate.

The city's police service reports last year officers investigated about 300 homicides, compared to nearly 700 in 1987.

In its year-end statistics for 2016, police in Detroit say the number of homicides was slightly higher - about seven more murders than in 2015, but was down ten percent from 2013.

Police report violent offences and property offences were down in 2016 compared to the year before.

The department credits the decline with new technology and involving the community in programs like citizens radio patrol.