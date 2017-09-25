Skateboarder in critical condition after downtown collision
The scene of an accident where a skateboarder was struck by an SUV in downtown Windsor on Sept. 25, 2017. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
One man is in hospital with “critical injuries” after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Windsor Monday night.
Police confirm a male skateboarder was involved in a collision with a SUV at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Ouellette Avenue, shortly after 8 p.m.
The intersection at the core of downtown Windsor was closed as police attempted to reconstruct the accident.
The investigation is ongoing.
