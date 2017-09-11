

Windsor police have arrested an outstanding suspect in the Mill Street homicide investigation.

Officers have now arrested all six suspects wanted related to the death of a 26-year-old man.

On Saturday at about 10:30 p.m., members of the Emergency Services Unit found the outstanding suspect, Daniel Shaw, in the area of the 7000 block of Charlie Brooks Court and placed him under arrest.

Police say they have been actively investigating after an assault that took place at the Arthur J Reaume Manor building on Oct. 19, 2016. The man succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Oct. 27, 2016.

Investigators determined that six people were involved. It was previously reported that five were arrested and one was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Officers say the 26-year-old man was found in the apartment severely beaten, hands bounded and suffering from multiple stab wounds and cuts to his body.

Detectives from the Major Crime Branch began investigating by speaking to the 67-year-old witness who called the police and resides in the apartment where the victim was found.

Through the investigation, officers alleged that the witness played a role in the assault and he was subsequently placed under arrest.

There were also number of other suspects identified and believed to be involved in the kidnapping, forcible confinement and violent assault of the victim.

Investigators believe the victim was targeted in the offence and that it wasn't a random act.

Police say the victim was also targeted in a stabbing incident reported on Sept. 29, 2016 in the area of Glengarry Avenue and Wyandotte Street East at approximately 2:30 a.m. He was treated and released, but police say he wasn't cooperative with that investigation.

Through this investigation, detectives found that the victim was lured to the rear parking lot of Tim Horton's located in the 2800 block of Howard Avenue on Oct. 18, 2016.

Police say there were several people involved in an altercation at this location, both males and females. Detectives believe the victim was abducted and forced into a red vehicle by the suspects.

He was found the next morning in an apartment located on the 600 block of Mill Street with serious injuries and transported to hospital in critical condition.

Detectives from the Major Crime Branch continue to investigate and ask anyone with information in relation to any of the incidents.

Walter Smith, 67, from Windsor is charged with murder and forcible confinement.

Dustin Schuh, 26, from Windsor is charged for murder, kidnapping, forcible confinement and other firearm related offences.

Melissa Luyten, 32, from Windsor is charged for murder, kidnapping, forcible confinement, and other firearm related offences.

Dennis Christian Bercian, 30, from Windsor is charged with murder, forcible confinement and kidnapping.

Erick Alexander Bercian, 30, from Windsor is charged with murder, forcible confinement and kidnapping.

Shaw, 38, from Windsor is charged with murder, kidnapping, and forcible confinement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com