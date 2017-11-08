

CTV Windsor





Six people were taken to hospital after an apartment fire at Ouellette Avenue at Ellis Street.

Crews were called to the three-storey apartment building Wednesday afternoon.

Fire officials say four people are being monitored for smoke inhalation.

The condition of the remaining two is unknown.

Smoke could be seen coming from the building from the street, and two residents were rescued from their apartment windows using the aerial bucket on a fire truck.

"There was a female and a male up there in the apartment stuck and smoke was just coming out, you couldn't breathe" says witness Jason Thorne. "One of the firemen grabbed the woman and carried her down the ladder."

Windsor Fire officials say the blaze started on a stove in a second-storey unit and spread quickly.

There is no damage estimate yet.

Windsor West MPP Brian Masse’s office is in the same building. He posted on Twitter that he is “hoping everyone is safe.”