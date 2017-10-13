

CTV Windsor





The Ontario Special Investigations Unit is looking for witnesses and releasing the identity of a 26-year-old woman in a Windsor death case.

The SIU is investigating after Marissa Ellis of Chatham died last month, weeks after an interaction with Windsor police officers.

Preliminary information says about 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, a 26-year-old woman was part of a group of individuals gathered outside the Windsor Public Library located at 850 Ouellette Ave.

Windsor police officers arrived and the woman was arrested and taken to the police station.

Police say the woman was behaving erratically, EMS was called and the woman was transported to hospital.

The woman was released from hospital the following day, but readmitted on Sept. 10.

She died in hospital on Sept. 19.

Two investigators have been assigned to this incident.

At this time, two witness officers and two subject officers have been designated.

SIU investigators believe that several persons witnessed the arrest, given the time of day and the number of persons in the area.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.