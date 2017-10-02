

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is looking for witnesses investigating the circumstances surrounding the injury sustained last week by a 22-year-old man in Windsor.

The SIU says at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, plainclothes officers with the Windsor Police Service located the man in the parking lot of an apartment building at 333 Glengarry Avenue.

The man was wanted on outstanding arrest warrants.

There was an interaction, and the man taken into custody and transported to the police station.

He was later transported to hospital where he was diagnosed with a serious injury.

Two investigators have been assigned to this incident.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.