The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating an incident involving Windsor police and the death of a 26-year-old woman.

The SIU says at about 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, the 26-year-old woman was arrested by Windsor officers and she was taken to the police station.

As the woman was allegedly behaving erratically, EMS was called and the woman was transported to hospital.

The woman was released from hospital the following day, but readmitted on Sept. 10.

On Sept. 18, 2017, the woman was taken off life support, and soon after was pronounced dead.

Two investigators have been assigned to this incident.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.