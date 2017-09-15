

CTV Windsor





The Special Investigations Unit is investigating a man’s death after a Windsor police standoff and shooting in Amherstburg.

Amherstburg police say a 31-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Sandwich Street North around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

The investigation determined that a male wanted in relation to the shooting was believed to be at a house at 1502 Betts Avenue.

Members of both police services attended the area and secured the target residence.

Local school boards and the public were informed that the target residence was contained, and there was no threat to public safety.

At about 2 p.m., officers found a deceased male in a garage at the involved residence.

Due to these circumstances, officers continued to secure the scene and notified the SIU.

Police say the victim of the shooting is in stable condition, recovering in a Detroit area hospital.