

CTV Windsor





The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a 31-year-old Windsor man sustained a hand injury Tuesday night.

Preliminary information suggests shortly before midnight, Windsor officers came across a man who was wanted on several outstanding warrants.

When the man fled on foot, the police officers chased him.

They managed to catch up to the man and he was arrested in the backyard of a residence on Vanier Street.

He was later transported to hospital where he was diagnosed with a hand injury.

Two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to this incident.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

The Unit is also appealing for anyone who may have video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.