The province's Special Investigation Unit is looking into how a 27-year-old man received a serious leg injury during a call by Windsor police.

The SIU says officers responded to a residence on Riverside Drive West near Crawford Avenue Monday afternoon.

The man was transported to hospital with the leg injury around 4 p.m.

Three SIU investigators and two forensic investigators will review the incident.

The SIU investigates reports involving police where there's been death serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

The agency also determines if a criminal offence has been committed by officers.