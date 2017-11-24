

CTV Windsor





The Special Investigations Unit has determined there will be no charges against Windsor police officers after an arrest last month.

Director Tony Loparco has terminated the investigation into the arrest of a 31-year-old man by Windsor officers.

“The evidence shows the man did not sustain a serious injury,” says Loparco. “As such, I have terminated the investigation into this incident.”

Shortly before midnight on Oct. 24, officers were in the area of Capitol Street and Lillian Avenue when they located a man who was wanted on several outstanding warrants.

Police say the man fled on foot, and the officers followed him to the rear of a residence on Vanier Street.

The man was arrested and taken to the police station. Upon complaining of a sore hand, he was taken to hospital.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.