

CTV Windsor





The Special Investigations Unit has determined Windsor police did nothing to contribute to a man’s injury after he jumped off a roof.

SIU Director Tony Loparco has closed an investigation examining an incident in Windsor.

Windsor police received a 911 call on Sept. 11 reporting a fight in a residence in the Ottawa Street and Parent Avenue area.

When officers arrived, a 26-year-old man jumped from the roof of the residence. The man landed on a cement driveway and fractured his lower left leg.

“The complainant declined to participate in the SIU investigation,” says Loparco. “Further, the available evidence shows that WPS officers did nothing to contribute to the man’s injury. Accordingly, I have terminated the investigation into this incident.”

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.