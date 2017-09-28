

CTV Windsor





The Special Investigations Unit has ended an investigation into an incident between Windsor police officers and a 43-year-old man in August.

A preliminary investigation found on Tuesday, Aug. 15, Windsor officers attended a residence in relation to a domestic incident.

While a 43-year-old man was being arrested, he told police to be mindful of a hand injury that had happened prior to police arriving.

The man was taken to the police station and then to hospital for treatment of his injury.

“I have terminated the investigation into this incident as the man’s injury was self-inflicted and had nothing to do with his contact with the police,” said SIU director Tony Loparco.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.