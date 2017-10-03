

Windsor police did not cause a local man’s injuries, according to the province’s Special Investigations Unit.

Acting Siu director Joseph Martino has discontinued an investigation into an incident that occurred in Windsor in August of 2017.

A preliminary investigation found in the early morning hours of Friday, Aug. 25, a 27-year-old man was in the area of Drouillard Road and Milloy Street when he was assaulted by a group of individuals.

When the man ran into a variety store, the group of individuals followed and the attack continued.

The SIU says Windsor officers arrived and found the man injured.

He was transported to hospital for treatment of injuries.

“The injuries to the man occurred prior to the arrival of members of the WPS,” says Martino. “As such, this incident does not fall within the mandate of the SIU and therefore this investigation has been discontinued.”

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.