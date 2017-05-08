Featured
SIU charges two London police officers
Special Investigations Unit file photo.
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, May 8, 2017 11:47AM EDT
The Special Investigations Unit of Ontario has laid charges against two London police officers related to the arrest of a 40-year-old man in June of 2016.
Director Tony Loparco has reasonable grounds to believe the two officers committed criminal offences, according to a news release from the SIU.
On June 16, 2016, officers responded to a plaza in the area of Base Line Road East and Wharncliffe Road South after receiving a call.
While at the plaza, there was an interaction with a man, which continued in front of an apartment building on Highland Avenue.
The man sustained injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
As a result of the SIU investigation, LPS Const. Theresa Clayton is facing one count of assault causing bodily harm and LPS Const. Jeff Lake is facing one count of assault.
The officers will be required to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in London on May 29.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- No one reported injured in overnight apartment fire
- New prescribing guidelines look to cut use of opioids
- Caring for aging parents costs Canadians $33B a year in expenses
- Single vehicle crash in Chatham-Kent leaves transport driver in critical condition
- Quebec says high water levels across province to peak by Wednesday