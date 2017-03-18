Featured
Single-vehicle crash leaves woman in critical condition
A woman is in critical condition following a crash on North Malden Road in Essex.
OPP were called to North Malden, east of Trembley Sideroad around 8:30 p.m. Friday.
They say a red Chevrolet driven by a 20-year-old female from Essex was travelling west when the car left the roadway and struck a cement culvert.
There was nobody else in the vehicle.
The woman was transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.
North Malden Road between Trembley Sideroad and Walker Sideroad was closed for several hours.
The investigation is ongoing.
