Featured
Single vehicle crash in Chatham-Kent leaves transport driver in critical condition
A Chatham-Kent OPP cruiser is shown in this file photo, Feb. 19, 2013. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, May 7, 2017 10:37AM EDT
The driver of a tractor trailer has life threatening injuries following a crash on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.
Police were called to the scene near Orford Road around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
They say a westbound tractor trailer lost control and rolled onto its side, blocking both westbound lanes of the highway. The driver was transported to hospital in critical condition.
Highway 401westbound between Furnival Road and Orford Road will be closed for several hours as the investigation continues.
OPP Traffic Collision Investigators are on scene investigating the collision.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.