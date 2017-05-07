

CTV Windsor





The driver of a tractor trailer has life threatening injuries following a crash on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

Police were called to the scene near Orford Road around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

They say a westbound tractor trailer lost control and rolled onto its side, blocking both westbound lanes of the highway. The driver was transported to hospital in critical condition.

Highway 401westbound between Furnival Road and Orford Road will be closed for several hours as the investigation continues.

OPP Traffic Collision Investigators are on scene investigating the collision.