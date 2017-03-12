Featured
Single-vehicle crash claims the life of a Tilbury man
Chatham-Kent Police are investigating a fatal crash in Tilbury on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, March 12, 2017 6:15PM EDT
Chatham-Kent police say a 28-year-old Tilbury man is dead following a single vehicle crash early Saturday morning.
It happened just before 4 a.m. on King and Whittle Road in Tilbury.
Police say the lone occupant was driving southbound when he lost control of his vehicle. It left the roadway and rolled into a field.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call police.
