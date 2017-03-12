

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police say a 28-year-old Tilbury man is dead following a single vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

It happened just before 4 a.m. on King and Whittle Road in Tilbury.

Police say the lone occupant was driving southbound when he lost control of his vehicle. It left the roadway and rolled into a field.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call police.