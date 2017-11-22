

CTV Windsor





A 39-year-old woman has succumbed to her injuries after getting hit by an alleged drunk driver in east Windsor.

Cindy Harrison of Windsor was taken off life support and passed away Tuesday morning.

Harrison was involved in a two-vehicle crash on at McHugh Street and Mickey Renaud Way on Sunday just before midnight.

Colette Pinsonneault has created a GoFundMe page for Harrison, a single mother of two, Keegan,18, and Kailey, 4.

“She was an unselfish, kind and most loving individual,” says Pinsonneault in the post.

Pinsonneault tells CTV News as a single mom herself, it just touches home.

“She worked hard to provide and raised them on her own,” says Pinsonneault. “She was a very private person. Never asked for anything from anyone.”

Pinsonneault is not sure she has coverage for funeral expenses.

“She was well loved at work, a community of health care providers.” she says. “They are distraught.”

A 46-year-old Windsor man is facing impaired driving charges of impaired driving causing bodily harm x2 and exceeding 80 milligrams of alcohol causing bodily harm x2.

Police can’t confirm if the charges have been upgraded at this time.

Police say a Buick Rainer and a Honda Civic collided near the WFCU Centre.

Officers spoke to the alleged driver of the Buick and say that he was impaired due to the previous consumption of alcohol.

He was placed under arrest and transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The passenger of that vehicle was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver and the passenger of the Honda Civic were also transported to hospital; one with minor injuries and the other with serious injuries.

Investigators are asking any witnesses who have not already spoken to police to call.

Anyone with information is asked to contact at 519-255-6700 ext. 4113, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.