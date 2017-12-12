Shovelling season begins as more snow predicted for Windsor-Essex
A man shovels snow on Goyeau Street in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, December 12, 2017 10:12AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 12, 2017 10:22AM EST
Mother Nature has put on her white dress a few weeks before Christmas in Windsor-Essex.
Environment Canada says Windsor received 9.4 centimetres of snow on Monday, well below the record of 17.4 cm in 2000.
The City of Windsor wants to remind business owners of their responsibilities during snowfalls. Commercial property owners have four hours from the end of a snowfall to clear sidewalks and lots.
Windsor had a full fleet of snow plows out clearing snow from the roads Monday and into Tuesday.
Environment Canada says more snow could be on the way. About five cm is predicted for Wednesday.
Clear walk-ways, sidewalks, driveways in a timely fashion. Put salt down. Help your neighbors clear snow. Don't over exert yourself when removing #snow / travel safely/ @CTVWindsor #weather pic.twitter.com/poF1cZd64b— Gary A. Archibald (@GArchibaldCTV) December 12, 2017
#SnowStorm - #Ontario / Travel safely. @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/6B70dfTdVR— Gary A. Archibald (@GArchibaldCTV) December 12, 2017
Snowfall accumulations on trees tonight. #SnowStorm #Windsor @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/3RozVJJ0sE— Gary A. Archibald (@GArchibaldCTV) December 12, 2017