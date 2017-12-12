

CTV Windsor





Mother Nature has put on her white dress a few weeks before Christmas in Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada says Windsor received 9.4 centimetres of snow on Monday, well below the record of 17.4 cm in 2000.

The City of Windsor wants to remind business owners of their responsibilities during snowfalls. Commercial property owners have four hours from the end of a snowfall to clear sidewalks and lots.

Windsor had a full fleet of snow plows out clearing snow from the roads Monday and into Tuesday.

Environment Canada says more snow could be on the way. About five cm is predicted for Wednesday.