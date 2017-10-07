

CTV Windsor





An Amherstburg man, who suffered a gunshot wound to the chest in September, has been released from hospital.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on September 15 at a home on Sandwich Street North.

The 31-year-old man was transported to a Detroit hospital with life-threatening injuries but is now recovering at home.

The shooting led to a standoff in west Windsor at a home on Betts Avenue.

A man, believed to be the shooter in the Amherstburg incident, was then found deceased in the garage.

The SIU is still investigating that incident.