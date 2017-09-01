

Windsor police are investigating a report of a shooting, stabbing and pepper spray assault a three separate locations that may be linked.

The incidents occurred in the area of the 400 block of Glengarry Avenue and University Avenue and Louis Avenue, within minutes of one another around 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

Investigation revealed that two males and a female were standing in the area of the 400 block of Glengarry Avenue when they were approached by a male on a bike who sprayed a noxious substance at the group (possibly pepper spray).

A female was struck in the face by the substance and treated by EMS for minor injuries, but officers couldn't locate the other males.

Officers went to the area of the 400 block of Glengarry Avenue and observed several parties dispersing in various areas.

A 15-year-old male was located with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his arm, however, he was uncooperative with the investigation. He was transported to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Investigators reviewed video surveillance and determined that the 15-year-old male was the suspect on the bike who sprayed the noxious substance at the group.

After being sprayed, one of the males pulled out a handgun and shot the suspect in the arm.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect who allegedly shot the 15-year-old male and are seeking his whereabouts and a warrant for his arrest.

In a separate incident, officers were dispatched to the area of University Avenue and Louis Avenue for a report of a stabbing. Officers were met by a 19-year-old male who sustained a non-life threatening stab wound to the upper arm, at this time he was with a group of males.

Investigation revealed they were approached by a male on a bike, who was known to them. An argument ensued between the 19-year-old victim and the male which escalated into a fight.

The male subsequently stabbed the victim and fled the area on a bike. He was described as a male, black, light skin, 19-20 years old, 6'0, slim build, wearing black shirt and black pants.

Investigators believe there may be a link between the incidents and that they were not random acts.

A 15-year-old male from Windsor is charged with assault with a weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.