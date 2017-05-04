

CTV Windsor





Shock therapy will return to Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare.

Electro-convulsive therapy for eligible mental health patients was stopped at the Windsor hospital in the fall of last year, due to staffing and scheduling issues.

A consultant completed a review of the program and recommended several changes to allow the program to resume.

Hospital CEO Janice Kaffer says they found the service was underutilized before it was stopped.

Kaffer admits there is a stigma with the procedure, but she tells CTV Windsor it does help people with severe depression.

“We know as an organization our team needs to do some more education” says Kaffer. “So our physicians and psychiatrists will hold some information sessions for primary care about when to refer, how to refer, who to refer and what that service can be for the community.”

The treatment is performed by a psychiatrist and supported by an anesthesiologist, nurse and respiratory therapist

"Some people see a huge improvement in their quality of life as a result of ECT” adds Kaffer.

The procedure will resume 29th at the Prince Road campus.