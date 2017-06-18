

More thunderstorms could hit the Chatham-Kent area Sunday.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the area.

Numerous storms are expected to affect much of southern Ontario Sunday afternoon and early evening. People with outdoor plans for Father's Day should take note.

The watch is also in effect for Rondeau Park.

Environment Canada says damaging wind gusts and torrential downpours giving rainfall amounts in excess of 50 mm are the main threats.

Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!



Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.



The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Severe thunderstorm watches have also been issued for London-Middlesex, Oxford and Elgin Counties.

On Saturday, tornado warnings were in effect as storms passed through the London, Toronto and Durham regions.

Environment Canada said it was tracking severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel-size hail and heavy rain.

A lot of people posted pictures of ominous looking cloud formations on social media, but there were no reports of any funnel clouds.