

CTV Windsor





Environment Canada has ended its Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Scattered thunderstorms crossed the region late Wednesday afternoon.

A Tornado Warning was issued for Chatham-Kent and Rondeau Park but was quickly lifted by Environment Canada.

Some of the thunderstorms produced downpours and strong winds.

Some residents reported seeing dark clouds and lightning with heavy downpours. One resident reported hail in the Forest Glade area of Windsor.

Residents are always advised to take cover immediately, when threatening weather approaches.