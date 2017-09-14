

Eleven of the country's top growing companies on this year's Profit 500 list are in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Top local company Brave Control Solutions, which provides companies with customized automated systems - bumped up about 50 spots from 140 last year to 86 year this year.

Next in line was Jesse Garant Metrology Center, a high tech inspection company. Jesse Garant provides customers with a variety of industrial e-ray scans.

It took the 113th spot.

The Profit 500 List is published in the October issue of Macleans Magazine and at canadianbusiness.com, ranking Canadian businesses by their five-year revenue growth.

Here are the local companies listed:

86 Brave Control Solutions 847 10-20 Industrial Services Windsor Ont. 34

113 Jesse Garant Metrology Center 619 2-5 Industrial Services Windsor Ont. 18

123 Absolute Industrial Automation 580 5-10 Industrial Services Windsor Ont. 20

178 The Job Shoppe 369 20-50 Human Resources Tecumseh Ont. 500

302 Scribendi.com 196 5-10 Professional Services Chatham Ont. 18

350 Tank Traders (Vomar Industries) 156 10-20 Manufacturing La Salle Man. 83

432 ProStaff Employment Solutions 104 10-20 Human Resources Windsor Ont. 440

453 Red Sun Farms 92 200-500 Agriculture Kingsville Ont. 137

465 Cindy's Home & Garden 87 2-5 Retail Kingsville Ont. 31

473 LucasWorks 84 10-20 Human Resources Windsor Ont. 25

486 Sauve's Home Centre 81 5-10 Retail Belle River Ont. 12