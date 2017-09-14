Several Windsor-Essex companies make Profit 500 list
Lab Picture of two 450kv Computed Tomography Systems at Jesse Garant Metrology Center. (Courtesy Jesse Garant Metrology Center)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, September 14, 2017 3:35PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 14, 2017 3:36PM EDT
Eleven of the country's top growing companies on this year's Profit 500 list are in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
Top local company Brave Control Solutions, which provides companies with customized automated systems - bumped up about 50 spots from 140 last year to 86 year this year.
Next in line was Jesse Garant Metrology Center, a high tech inspection company. Jesse Garant provides customers with a variety of industrial e-ray scans.
It took the 113th spot.
The Profit 500 List is published in the October issue of Macleans Magazine and at canadianbusiness.com, ranking Canadian businesses by their five-year revenue growth.
Here are the local companies listed:
86 Brave Control Solutions 847 10-20 Industrial Services Windsor Ont. 34
113 Jesse Garant Metrology Center 619 2-5 Industrial Services Windsor Ont. 18
123 Absolute Industrial Automation 580 5-10 Industrial Services Windsor Ont. 20
178 The Job Shoppe 369 20-50 Human Resources Tecumseh Ont. 500
302 Scribendi.com 196 5-10 Professional Services Chatham Ont. 18
350 Tank Traders (Vomar Industries) 156 10-20 Manufacturing La Salle Man. 83
432 ProStaff Employment Solutions 104 10-20 Human Resources Windsor Ont. 440
453 Red Sun Farms 92 200-500 Agriculture Kingsville Ont. 137
465 Cindy's Home & Garden 87 2-5 Retail Kingsville Ont. 31
473 LucasWorks 84 10-20 Human Resources Windsor Ont. 25
486 Sauve's Home Centre 81 5-10 Retail Belle River Ont. 12