Sutherland Global Services is holding a job fair on Wednesday June 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 500 Ouellette Avenue.

The company is looking for technical support and sales consultants.

The positions will require individuals to handle customer questions, process payments, as well as 'up-sell' customers new products or services.

The Labourers International Union of North America is also holding three job fairs this month.

LiUNA Local 625 is hoping to fill up to 500 jobs for its contractor partners.

Business Manager Rob Petroni says the jobs range from general labourers to carpenters to pipe layers and cement finishers.

“As long as the work is here, our members work” says Petroni. “The work has been here a long time and we don't see anything slowing down.”

Petroni adds you could earn up to $45 an hour.

The job fairs will be held on the following Wednesday’s;