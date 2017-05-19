Featured
Several events planned for Windsor’s 125th birthday
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, May 19, 2017 4:57PM EDT
It’s time to celebrate Windsor’s 125th birthday.
The city has several festivities planned this weekend, including the annual Mayor’s Walk along the waterfront.
The Great Canadian Flag Raising is taking place at Dieppe on Saturday morning.
There’s free admission at the Chimczuk Museum and Art Gallery of Windsor, along with entertainment, treats, activities and more in the Vision Corridor beside the museum.
A downtown street party is also taking place and Memorial Cup game viewings.
