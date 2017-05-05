

CTV Windsor





Several Air Canada flights in and out of Windsor have been cancelled today.

The cancellations are due to a combination of issues - the wet weather plus runway construction at the Toronto airport.

When wind or weather is a factor in landings at the Pearson Airport, flights are restricted to one runway, causing delays and cancellations to mostly regional flights.

Only one Air Canada flight landed in Windsor this morning, all others in both directions were cancelled today.

Porter Airlines however, has not been affected.