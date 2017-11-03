Seven people sent to hospital after crash in Kingsville
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, November 3, 2017 9:30AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, November 3, 2017 9:41AM EDT
Essex County OPP say up to seven people have been taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle collision on County Road 18 in Kingsville.
It took place at about 6 a.m. Friday.
The three-vehicle crash involved two passenger vehicles and a tractor trailer
Injuries range from minor to life-threatening.
County Road 18 between County Road 34 and County Road 31 will be closed for an undetermined period of time.
The investigation is ongoing.