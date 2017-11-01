

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police arrested seven people after a drug bust on Thames Street.

Officers executed a search warrant at a Chatham home on Tuesday at 6:30 a.m.

Upon entry into the residence, five men (18, 18, 21, 28 and 49 years) and two women (25 and 47 years) were located.

A systematic search of the residence resulted in over $15,000 in illicit drugs which were seized, along with scales, packaging, debt lists and surveillance systems.

All seven individuals are charged with the following offences:

– possession for the purpose of trafficking: fentanyl (powder)

– possession for the purpose of trafficking: methamphetamine

– possession for the purpose of trafficking: cocaine

– possession for the purpose of trafficking: cannabis marihuana

– possession of a controlled substance: oxycodone

– possession of a controlled substance: hydromorphone

Further investigation revealed that three of the seven individuals had been released from courts on other charges with conditions that they were failing to comply with. Therefore, those three individuals were each additionally charged with six counts of failing to comply.

They were transported to Chatham-Kent Police Service Headquarters where two of the individuals were released with a court date of Nov. 7. The other five have been held in custody for a bail hearing.