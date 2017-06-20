

A settlement has been reached following a Highway 401 crash that killed a teenager and her uncle.

The Smulders and Lafontaine families have reached a settlement of their claims against Novak Trucking Inc. and driver Leszek Urbaniak.

Law firm Paciocco and Mellow represents the family of 13-year Alyssa Smulders-Lafontaine and her uncle Marc Lafontaine, who were killed on the 401 near Mull Road in Chatham-Kent in May, 2014.

“The family was very pleased with the settlement which has provided an element of closure,” said a news release from Paciocco and Mellow. “The particulars of the settlement are to remain confidential at the request of the family.”

Urbaniak, 57, from London, was sentenced on May 5, 2016. He was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and will not be allowed to drive a commercial vehicle for two years.

Urbaniak was also prohibited from driving a personal vehicle for one year.