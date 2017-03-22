

CTV Windsor





A sentencing hearing was held Wednesday for a Lakeshore father, convicted of dangerous driving causing the death of two of his children.

Andrew Williams, 32, was convicted on Jan. 27 for his role in this accident from June of 2012.

Williams' minivan collided with a CP train on strong road, a level crossing without any lights or gates.

The accident claimed the life of Williams' daughters, 6-year-old Wynter and 3-year-old Brooklyn.

At the time of his conviction, Justice Kirk Munroe described Williams' actions as much more than simple carelessness.

Today, victim impact statements were read in court.

Rick Barrette, the children's step grandfather described the girls as not spoiled kids, well behaved who were appreciative of all the time and attention they got from their family.

CP train engineer Chris McMillan told the court he suffers from PTSD from that day. He says after the crash he ran back to the minivan to help saying "I held them (the two deceased children) in my arms and laid them side by side so they could be angels together."

The trains conductor James Hamilton wrote I will always regret going to work that day and told the court he has since taken an early retirement from CP because of anxiety and stress.