A LaSalle man is expected to learn his fate today after pleading guilty to second degree murder of a pregnant Windsor woman.

Warning: some may find content disturbing.

Matthew Brush, 28, pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Cassandra Kaake, who was seven months pregnant at the time.

Kaake’s body was discovered by emergency crews who were called to her Benjamin Avenue home for a fire on Dec. 11, 2014.

In November, Brush also pled guilty to arson.

During sentencing submissions last week, the court watched a lengthy videotaped statement of Brush detailing how he killed Kaake.

In the statement, Brush admited to choking Kaake and slitting her throat under questioning by the investigating officer. He also admits to setting her home on fire.

The court also heard 18 different victim impact statements.

Sentencing is scheduled for 2 p.m.