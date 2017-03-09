

CTV Windsor





Sentencing has been delayed for a Windsor man who nearly killed a mother and her two children after their house was set on fire.



Assistant Crown Attorney Walter Costa says Kenneth Kormendy is in the process of retaining a new lawyer.

Kormendy's former lawyer Evan Weber stepped down during proceedings in Superior Court on Wednesday.

Weber says the matter remains before the court and he would only say that irreconcilable differences arose between he and his client.

Costa says sentencing, which was set for next week has been cancelled, and the matter will be reassigned for a new date in April.

Kormendy was found guilty of attempted murder and arson in November, following a fire on Balfour Boulevard in 2015, which left a seven-year-old girl with serious burns on parts of her body.