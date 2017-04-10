

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say they are looking for two suspects after a security officer was assaulted in the lobby of an Ouellette Avenue apartment building.

Patrol officers were dispatched to the apartment building in the 900 block of Ouellette Avenue on Sunday at 10 p.m. for an assault that just occurred.

Information was received that a security officer was assaulted and someone had discharged pepper spray in the lobby.

Investigation revealed that an unknown male and female were trying to obtain entry into the building when a number of people attempted to prevent them from getting inside.

During the altercation the male allegedly discharged a noxious spray (possibly bear spray) at a female.

Police say the security officer came to assist and was also assaulted by one of the suspects. The suspects fled the area and police continue to investigate.

Both victims sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.

The first suspect is described as a white man, 40 to 50 years old, 5'7, with a thin build, shaved head with a grey goatee. He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve windbreaker, white pants, and white running shoes.

The second suspect is described as a white woman, 30's, 5'2, medium build, long black hair, neck tattoo, wearing beige t-shirt, blue jeans and sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com