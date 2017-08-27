

CTV Windsor





Starting Monday, Ouellette Avenue between Wyandotte Street and Elliott Street will be open to local traffic only in both directions as the city begins what it calls streetscape improvements.

Detour signs will be posted for non-local traffic.

Wyandotte at Ouellette will also be restricted to one lane east and west of the intersection.

Pedestrian access to area businesses will be available throughout the project, which is expected to be complete in November.