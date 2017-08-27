

CTV Windsor





Ouellette Avenue between Wyandotte Street and Elliott Street will be open to local traffic only in both directions as the city of Windsor begins what it calls streetscape improvements.

Council approved spending $6.7-million for the upgrades.

City engineer Mark Winterton tells CTV Windsor the actual construction will begin on Tuesday.

The work includes reducing Ouellette Avenue from four to two lanes. The medians will be raised and sidewalks and landscaping will also be added. But there will be no bike lanes.

Detour signs will be posted for non-local traffic.

Wyandotte at Ouellette will also be restricted to one lane east and west of the intersection.

Pedestrian access to area businesses will be available throughout the project, which will be done in phases. The entire project will take more than a year to complete.

Downtown Windsor BIA President Larry Horwitz tells CTV Windsor the work is long overdue.

"It's been tired in that area for so long and really ripped up and disgusting," says Horwitz, who adds business owners are looking forward to the final product.

"I think this is going to increase business and create a positive attitude toward downtown," says Horwitz. "I'm really excited about it."

Transit Windsor is asking riders for patience during the project.

Executive Director Pat Delmore says bus stops have been moved off of Ouellette Ave.

Some transit riders expressed frustration with the route changes on Monday.

Delmore encourages the public to call 311 with any questions.

Route changes can be found online.