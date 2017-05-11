

CTV Windsor





The second round of the playoffs is set for the Windsor Express.

The Express will face the London Lightning in the National Basketball League (NBL) Canada Central Division finals for the second year in a row.

Windsor advanced after a 105-104 win over Kitchener Waterloo on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep of the Titans. London advanced after sweeping Orangeville.

The series between Windsor and London will open Friday at 7 p.m. at Budweiser Gardens.

Game 2 will also be in London, at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Games 3 and 4 in the best of seven series will move to the Atlas Tube Centre in Lakeshore on Thursday May 18 and Saturday May 20. Both games will begin at 7 p.m.

If necessary, games 5 and 7 would be played in London. Game 6 would be in Lakeshore on Friday May 26 at 7 p.m.