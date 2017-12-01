

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have identified a second man related to an assault at a home on Dougall Avenue.

Patrol officers were called to a residence in the 2100 block of Dougall Avenue on Nov. 11 at about 9:15 p.m. for a report of an assault that had just occurred.

A 23-year-old man has been charged and a second suspect is sought by police.

The second suspect has been identified as Michael Patrick Jackson, a 35-year-old man from Windsor.

He is described as being 5'7", 210 pounds, with short brown hair and green eyes.

The Windsor Police Service holds an arrest warrant for Jackson for the charges of aggravated assault and robbery.

This matter remains under active investigation by our Major Crimes Branch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.