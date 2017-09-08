

CTV Windsor





A second dump location has now been secured to help with the collection of the overwhelming amount of flooding materials on Windsor curbs.

“We have approval to begin holding flood materials at the former GM transmission plant site on Walker Road,” said executive director of operations Dwayne Dawson. “It will only be for our crews to drop material, not for public use, but it will help our trucks get unloaded and back on the street more quickly and free up our regular drop-off depot for the public.”

The city already has three times the number of garbage trucks in rotation and added non-traditional collection vehicles like dump trucks to the effort.

The new location will be used for the next three to four weeks and poses no hazards to the surrounding area, as it will be a secure site.

There is no timeline set for collection to be entirely complete, but the extra crews and trucks are working hard to remove debris as quickly as possible.

“We just ask for patience,” said Dawson. “We know it’s a stressful time seeing the flood materials day after day, and we’re doing our best to remove it.”

Windsor was hit with record rainfall Aug. 28 and Aug. 29, flooding over 5,800 basements.

Windsor city council will decide at the next meeting of council whether to upgrade the Basement Flooding Subsidy Protection Program from the current 80 per cent to 100 per cent coverage. Either way, residents are encouraged to take advantage of the program and can learn how to do so at the link above.

Samaritan’s Purse International Relief Canada is joining the relief effort in Windsor.

Samaritan’s Purse mobilizes specialized staff and equipment, as well as hundreds of volunteers, when natural disasters occur. Their focus is low-income residents, seniors, people with disabilities, and those who don’t know where else to turn.

Anyone who needs help to clean up a flooded home can call 1-844-547-2664.

To volunteer, please go to SamaritansPurse.ca/Windsor