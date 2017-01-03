Featured
Search resumes for plane carrying 6 that vanished over Lake Erie
Capt. Michael Mullen of the U.S. Coast Guard answers questions during a news conference at Burke Lakefront Airport, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo / Tony Dejak)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 3, 2017 10:46AM EST
Cleveland officials say the search for a plane carrying six people that disappeared last week over Lake Erie has resumed.
Tuesday marks the third straight day that conditions have allowed recovery teams to search the lake for a Columbus-bound Cessna 525 Citation that vanished from radar shortly after takeoff Thursday night from Burke Lakefront Airport.
Cleveland heads the recovery effort with help from other agencies. The city said Monday that many of the 120 pieces of debris found so far are consistent with the type of aircraft that vanished. Only a bag found near a private harbour east of Cleveland has been confirmed as coming from the plane.
A business executive was piloting the plane carrying his wife, two teenage sons and two neighbours, including a University of Wisconsin-Madison student.
