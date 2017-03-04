

Colleen MacDonald, CTV Windsor





A rally by a group calling itself the Canadian Coalition of Concerned Citizens at Windsor’s City Hall Square got heated Saturday afternoon. Police stepped in to help de-escalate tensions after a counterprotest emerged from people who denounced Islamophobia.

The Montreal-based group is holding similar rallies in cities across Canada today. The Concerned Citizens group says it stands against, among other things, Sharia Law, the code of religious and moral conduct for Muslims. The group’s members are also opposed to Motion 103, and they voiced their displeasure over the motion at today's rally. Their view was disputed by other protesters who see it as Islamophobic expression.

Motion 103 is a non-binding motion that calls on the government to condemn Islamophobia and study the best ways to quell an “increasing public climate of hate and fear.” It was tabled by Liberal MP Iqra Khalid last December. In mid-February, Federal Liberals supported the backbencher’s motion.

The motion has been the subject of rumours on right-wing websites implying that Motion 103 is a step toward Sharia Law in Canada and that it would repress free speech by criminalizing criticism of Islam. Motion 103 is not a bill so it cannot become law or change Canada’s existing laws.